Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will post $161.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.90 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $173.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $682.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $740.40 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $750.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 403,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,083,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.