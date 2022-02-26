Myriad Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $872,713.95 and approximately $513.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000120 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,203,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.