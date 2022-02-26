National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE HYT opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.