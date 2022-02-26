National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $64,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

UHS opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.