National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

