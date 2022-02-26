National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.