National Bankshares Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB opened at C$37.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.44 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.