National Pension Service Acquires 19,843 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

