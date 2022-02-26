National Pension Service Buys 4,369 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $461.44 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.50 and a 200-day moving average of $484.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

