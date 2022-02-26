National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

ARE opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,853 shares of company stock worth $5,403,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

