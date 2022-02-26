National Pension Service Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $39,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

