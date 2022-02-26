National Pension Service Sells 1,189 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $43,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

