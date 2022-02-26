National Pension Service Sells 2,281 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Splunk were worth $33,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.18. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

