National Pension Service Sells 724 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.