National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $4.50 Per Share

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

