National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,759 shares.The stock last traded at $206.95 and had previously closed at $210.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $776.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

