NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 305 ($4.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.68.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

