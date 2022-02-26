Needham & Company LLC Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to “Buy”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

IRTC stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

