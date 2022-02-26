Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 7037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.
The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
