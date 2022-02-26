NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,697,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

