NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

