NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 147.0% over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.