New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

