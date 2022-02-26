New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.
NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.
NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.
About New Gold (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
