NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $313.82 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day moving average of $339.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

