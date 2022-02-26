NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $313.82 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day moving average of $339.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
About NewMarket (Get Rating)
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
