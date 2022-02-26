NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $95.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.