NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $210.85

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.85 and last traded at $213.30, with a volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in NICE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

