Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NLSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.
Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.
About Nielsen (Get Rating)
Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.
