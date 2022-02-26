Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.24

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 139612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

