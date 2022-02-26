North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

