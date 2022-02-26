Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of NRIM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

