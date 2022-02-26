NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 341.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 262,196 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

