NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,921. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

