NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 612,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 563,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4,051.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.