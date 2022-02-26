NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NVCR stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 612,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.
About NovoCure (Get Rating)
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
