NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.99. 2,549,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,742,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.