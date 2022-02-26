Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.45. 840,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

