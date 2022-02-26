Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $46.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

NTNX opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 233.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nutanix by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 435,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 223,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

