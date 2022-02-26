NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

