NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.29 and traded as high as C$9.16. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 794,116 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

