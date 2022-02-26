Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.