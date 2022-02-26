Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $43.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
