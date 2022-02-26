Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,854. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after buying an additional 2,700,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 119.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,061.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 172,984 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

