Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,579. The company has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

