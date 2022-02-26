OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

