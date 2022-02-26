Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 1,073.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

