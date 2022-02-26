OMG Network Price Down 4% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $573.99 million and approximately $106.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00010393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00240290 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

