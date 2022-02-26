OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 8% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.42. 63,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,384,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $587,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,094.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $4,342,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

