Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Ooma has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -168.48 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ooma (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
