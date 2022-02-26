Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.96

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 23572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,418,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 563,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.