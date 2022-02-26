Opium Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $117,125.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

