OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 36344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $1,801,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

