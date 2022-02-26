OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 36344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.