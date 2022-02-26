Oppenheimer Comments on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

